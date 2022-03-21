Easter is now only a month away, and the thought of what Easter eggs to buy might already be on your mind.
They are certainly already making an appearance in supermarkets across the country, but what if you wanted something slightly different to gift to a friend or family member for the season.
Cartwright & Butler may have an answer for you with their selection of luxury Easter treats.
From Belgian chocolate eggs to various hampers and gift boxes they have a lot to choose from.
Easter treats from Cartwright & Butler
If you're looking in the hampers/gift boxes area, then the Happy Easter Gift Box for £25 might be a solid option.
Included inside is simnel cake, triple Chocolate Chunk Biscuits, Lemon Zest shortbread rounds and English breakfast tea bags, which will give someone a lot to enjoy.
Alongside that, you have the Easter Gift Hamper, which is slightly pricier at £65, which fits in a huge amount of snacks and more.
Lemon and Chocolate shortbread rounds, lemon curd, chocolate wafer crispies, luxury Belgian chocolate eggs and Sherbert Pips are just some of the items included.
These indulgent Easter treats are presented in a seasonal yellow tin, embossed with the Cartwright & Butler logo and filled with authentic straw.
If you just wanted to get the Belgian chocolate eggs on their own, which are a mixture of white, milk and dark chocolate eggs with rich praline cream filling, then you can get a box for £15 from the Cartwright & Butler website.
Additional items include a selection of Easter butter biscuits spiced with cinnamon for £10 and a marzipan Simnel loaf cake for £13.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.