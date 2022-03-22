A planning application to build a new Greggs store in Pembrokeshire has been withdrawn, Pembrokeshire County Council has confirmed.
Milford Haven Port Authority applied for a new branch of Greggs to be opened in the town, at Havens Head Retail Park, at Unit B2 by the current Poundland store.
A new Greggs at the retail park would have also seen four parking spaces in the car park removed to create a seating area.
The opening of the Greggs at the retail park would have seen the Greggs on Charles Street moved, which several councillors at Milford Haven Town Council expressed concern over, as well as the already crowded car park.
The decision to withdraw the application was made by Pembrokeshire County Council on Friday, March 18, 2022.
