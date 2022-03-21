Dyfed-Powys Police officers are investigating a ‘suspicious’ vehicle fire which occurred in the car park of a Pembrokeshire railway station at the weekend.
The vehicle was seen ablaze in the car park of the station at approximately 9pm, on the evening of Sunday, March 20.
Due to the extent of the fire, the identification of the vehicle was not possible. Police officers are currently treating the vehicle fire as ‘suspicious.’
A spokesperson from the force said: “Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
“If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
“Quote reference: DPP/0551/20/03/2022/02/C.
“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”
