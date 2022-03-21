A MAN who stabbed a dog in the neck has been remanded in custody, and will next appear at Crown Court in April.
Joshua Norman, of Lowless Close, Pembroke, was arrested on Saturday, March 5, after stabbing an adult male Labrador-cross in the neck and hitting the dog with a hammer.
The incident took place in Pembroke Dock.
Norman pleaded guilty to the offence at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on March 7, but because of the severity of the crime the case was sent to Swansea Crown Court for sentencing.
Today the case was adjourned for a pre-sentencing report to be made on Norman, who it was noted was of previous clean character.
The case will next be heard at Swansea Crown Court on April 11.
