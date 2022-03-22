A Pembrokeshire school welcomed partners from Romania and Spain this month, as part of a European project aiming to overcome barriers to secondary school learning among girls from Gypsy, Roma and Traveller (GRT) communities.
The three-year Erasmus project at Monkton Priory CP School was inspired a group of gypsy traveller girls from west Wales, and looks at education, opportunities and inequalities within GRT communities in schools.
The three-day visit to Monkton involved presentations by pupils and teachers, as well as visits to Pembroke Castle, Laugharne and Freshwater West.
The visit follows a trip by two Monkton teachers to their partner school in Murcia last autumn. Teacher Claire Arnold said the school will work with eight partner organisations across the three years.
“Our shared problem across our three partner regions is the amount of GRT pupils remaining in secondary mainstream education,” she said.
“Those who are mobile may face interruptions and a lack of continuity to their education, and whether mobile or not, children/young people from the GRT communities or any Traveller culture, may need support to overcome barriers to learning.
“We will be developing strategies to reduce barriers preventing GRT children in engaging fully in education.”
