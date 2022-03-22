Musicians from across Pembrokeshire are wanted, as a community band is reforming after several years away due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Pembroke Borough Silver Band is looking for new members, as the band looks to be getting back out and active within the Pembroke Dock community.
The brass band, said to have started in the 1950s, has spent years providing music for mayors’ parades, carnivals, Christmas carols, royal visits, fetes, Remembrance Services and even weddings.
As the band aims to get going again after years away, it is asking for new members to join in the varied programme of music, and supporting the local community.
Weekly rehearsals take place at the Main Hall of the Pembroke Dock Community School on Bush Street, every Thursday night at 7.30pm.
The band is especially welcoming players of the trombone, baritone, euphonium and bass, as well as any percussionists.
For further information, contact Dawn Marsden on 07387 615732
