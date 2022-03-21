Tenby's South Beach will be the venue for a big litter-pick next month as part of Spring Clean Cymru 2022.

The Keep Wales Tidy campaign runs from Friday March 25 to Sunday April 10, with the Tenby event taking place on Saturday April 2 from 10am to 12.30pm.

Volunteers are asked to meet at Tenby South Beach car park, Battery Road, Tenby, SA70 7EG at 9.45am.

The team will be on hand with litter picking equipment and safety information for volunteers.

Everyone who would like to attend the event is asked to register via keepwalestidy.cymru/caru-cymru/spring-clean-cymru-2022/planning-your-clean-up/

You will be emailed with a confirmation email once you have registered and are asked to bring this confirmation email with you on the day. Ticket numbers will be limited by event.

Keep Wales Tidy chief executive, Lesley Jones, said: “Since the start of the pandemic, our outdoor spaces have mattered to us more than ever before. They have been a sanctuary during challenging times.

“Yet, litter still blights our green spaces, streets and beaches across Wales, not only costing us millions to remove but sadly harming our local wildlife as well.”

“We encourage everyone across Wales to get involved with our Spring Clean Cymru campaign this year and pledge to pick up a bag or more of litter.

"We know that taking part outdoors is good for our health and our environment. Together we can make a big difference."

Spring Clean Cymru is also part of this year’s Great British Spring Clean.

Volunteers are being asked to pledge how many bags they will collect and how many minutes they will spend cleaning up their local area.

To pledge and get involved in Spring Clean Cymru, visit the Keep Wales Tidy website www.keepwalestidy.cymru