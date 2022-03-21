A seventh person, arrested as part of Operation Rookley - a UK wide drug trafficking and organised crime investigation with links in Pembrokeshire and Dorset - has been released under investigation, police have confirmed.

A Dyfed-Powys force spokesperson said that a 36-year-old man from north Pembrokeshire, who was arrested as part of the investigation on Wednesday, March 16, has ‘been released under investigation pending further police enquiries’.

The investigation has so far seen six people remanded in custody The first wave of arrests came last Monday, March 14, following raids at properties in the Fishguard area and in Dorset.

They resulted in 48-year-old Shaun Lucas, of Precelly Crescent, Goodwick, 32-year-old Leone James, of the same address, and 42-year-old Terence Harrison, of Kings Road, Swanage, appearing at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Wednesday,March 16 accused of conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs (namely cocaine) between May 2021 and March 2022.

They will remain in custody until their next hearing at Swansea Crown Court on April 13.

A further three people were arrested in the Dorset area on Tuesday and appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 17.

Leigh Smith, 44, and from the Vernwood area; Charlotte Doe, 31, and from the Corfe Castle area Ozan Kilicaslan, aged 29, from the Poole area were all charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine).

All three were remanded in custody to appear in court at a later date.

The arrests come as part of a protracted investigation, named Operation Rookley, into the supply of Class A drugs involving organised crimes groups in the Pembrokeshire and Dorset areas.

Detective Inspector Richard Lewis said: “This was a significant operation as part of our commitment to eliminate the risk caused by illegal substances in our communities.

“Our investigations are ongoing, and we will provide updates as and when appropriate.”

Anyone with any concerns about criminal activity involving drugs is encouraged to contact Dyfed-Powys Police online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.