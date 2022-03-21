There have been 324 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area by Public Health Wales in 24 hours, according to the latest figures.

PHW figures for today (Monday, March 21) state there were 139 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 105 in Pembrokeshire and 80 in Ceredigion since the last report.

The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 83,038 – 46,036 in Carmarthenshire, 24,851 in Pembrokeshire and 12,151 in Ceredigion.

Data on a Monday is for a 24-hour period up to 9am Friday, and data on a Tuesday is for the 72 hours up to 9am Monday.

Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people do not have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.

For the seven-day period ending on March 13, there were 17,654 lateral flow testing episodes across the three counties – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 3,178 were positive.

There were zero new covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area and the total now stands at 716 throughout the pandemic.

In total, 2,566 new cases of coronavirus and four new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 840,270 cases and 7,070 deaths.

There have been 11,249 tests done across the country since the last report.

Across Wales 2,525,768 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,396,378 have had their second dose.

‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,929,743 people and 62,761 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.