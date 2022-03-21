A high-speed police car chase through Haverfordwest town centre has resulted in a suspended prison sentence for the already disqualified driver.

Jerry Harty’s driving was so dangerous that police were forced to call off their pursuit.

Swansea Crown Court heard evidence of how Harty hit excessive speeds, drove on the wrong side of the road and travelled around a roundabout in the wrong direction.

The incident took place on October 9 when officers attempted to pull over Harty’s car just prior to Salutation Square roundabout in Haverfordwest.

But Harty, who was previously disqualified in 2018 and had never held a full driving licence, did not stop.

Despite being pursued by police, Harty moved into the oncoming lane and started overtaking vehicles at speed, forcing his way through traffic towards the Merlins Bridge Roundabout.

He then took the second exit onto the A4076 towards Johnston, drove the wrong way through a ‘keep left’ bollard at the main traffic lights and as he approached the turn into Old Hakin road, forced a member of the public to slam on their brakes.

He then carried back onto the correct side of the road and continued at speed towards Johnston, travelling at 60mph in a 30mph zone.

Harty continued overtaking vehicles and forced his way through traffic, doing 90mph in a 50mph zone towards Johnston.

As he came to the roundabout at Johnston, Harty went the wrong way around it, forcing people to stop and move to avoid getting hit.

Harty, 18, of Pantyblawd Caravan Site, Swansea Enterprise Park, was eventually caught by police near his black Peugeot 308, where he had attempted to dump the car and its keys.

He was arrested and charged with failing to stop, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, dangerous driving and driving otherwise in accordance of a licence.

After pleading guilty to all offences at a previous hearing he was sentenced on Friday and received a 27-week custodial sentence, suspended for one year.

He was ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work, to engage with rehabilitation activity for 20 days and wasdisqualified from driving for three years.

PS Paul Owen-Williams said: “Harty is a young, inexperienced and was already a disqualified driver.

“His driving on that day was dangerous and could so easily had resulted in a serious collision.

“He thought he could get away with it, and denied any involvement in the incident, trying to blame someone else for his actions, and pleading not guilty at earlier hearings.

“But I’m pleased our officers, through tenacious efforts and good police work, were able to get the evidence needed to make him change his plea to guilty.”

He added: “We’re pleased with the sentence and we hope it serves as a warning to anyone considering driving in such a foolish, reckless way.

“It is only down to luck that no-one was seriously hurt that day.”

WATCH VIDEO: High-speed police car chase through Haverfordwest