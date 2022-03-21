A high-speed police car chase through Haverfordwest town centre has resulted in a suspended prison sentence for an 18-year-old disqualified motorist.

Swansea Crown Court heard how Jerry Harty drove through Haverfordwest in wrong lanes and at excessive speeds forcing other motorists off the road.

Harty’s driving was so dangerous - with excessive speed, driving on the wrong side of the road, and travelling the wrong way around a roundabout - that police had to call off their pursuit.

However, officers from Dyfed-Powys Police refused to let him get away with it.

They continued to patrol the area and spoke to a member of public who had seen a car matching the description of Harty’s turn down towards Freystrop.

Officers followed that route and found Harty, of Pantyblawd Caravan Site, Swansea Enterprise Park, near his black Peugeot 308, where he had attempted to dump the car and its keys.

PS Paul Owen-Williams said: “Harty is a young, inexperienced and was already a disqualified driver.

“His driving on that day was dangerous and could so easily had resulted in a serious collision.

“He thought he could get away with it, and denied any involvement in the incident, trying to blame someone else for his actions, and pleading not guilty at earlier hearings.

“But I’m pleased our officers, through tenacious efforts and good police work, were able to get the evidence needed to make him change his plea to guilty.”