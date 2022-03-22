A local family is keeping the memory of their daughter and sister alive by offering two annual grants of £500 to help young people follow their dreams.

The grants, which will be available for the next ten years, are funded by the Goswell family, as a way to honour the legacy of their daughter, Abigail Goswell, who died from breast cancer in 2020.

The Abigail’s Arts Award will be administered by Fishguard’s Theatr Gwaun and is aimed at helping young people, aged 16-25 living in north Pembrokeshire, get into the creative industries.

Abigail loved music, cinema and Fishguard. A talented pianist and singer she spent the last few months of her life in the seaside town with her family, before breast cancer took her life at the age of just 47.

“We wanted to create a legacy for Abigail that would reflect her passion for music and cinema and give youngsters a step on the way to realising their own dreams,” said her parents Jenny and Richard Goswell.

“As we follow the work of the successful applicants this will be a reminder of the love and joy that Abigail gave to our lives.”

Her sister Emma added: “Wherever she is now, I think my little sister would have a twinkle in her eye to think she would be helping the stars of the future.

“She was a talented piano player, a great singer and loved music and cinema.

“I miss her like crazy and this award is one way we can keep her memory and legacy alive.”

The £500 grants can be spent on things like travel to auditions, tuition fees, creative materials, equipment or activities. Anything that helps young people pursue their dreams – whether that involves music, dance, photography, design or acting.

Applications are open until the end of April.

Theatr Gwaun’s trustees added that they were eagerly waiting to hear from the talented young people of north Pembrokeshire.

“We hope it will pave the way for the brightest stars of the future get a foot on the rung of the ladder to success,” they said.

For more information on how to apply, log on to the Theatre Gwaun website.