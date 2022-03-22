A gin company has announced that it will be moving premises, to a historic Grade II-listed market hall.

Pembrokeshire Gin Company announced that its new headquarters will be the Old Market Hall in Pembroke Dock (formerly Y Gegin).

The hall is set to undergo a transformation over the coming months, as it will become the home of Pembrokeshire Gin Company later this calendar year.

The transformation will see the hall turned into ‘a gin distillery and visitor centre with ancillary retail and office areas.’

Since the Pembrokeshire Gin Company was founded in 2018 and currently works from a distillery in Cardigan and a shop in Tenby.

The company came out on top in the 2021 Gin Guide alongside three other gin companies from South Africa, France and Scotland.

The signature ‘Tenby gin’ has also been named Best in Wales for 2020 and 2022 in the Gin Guide Awards.

Owner Charlotte Clark had just 200 bottles as her first batch, with the business now regularly making 2,000 per month, with orders at Christmas up 300 per cent.

By the end of 2021, the company had sold 10,000 bottles, with a lot of the orders making their way to London.

After the recent success and awards won, Charlotte is determined to expand the business, and applied to move premises to the Grade II-listed market hall.

The historic market hall in Pembroke Dock

Charlotte said: "I just remember standing there (in the market hall) and looking around and thinking is this really happening.

"It feels surreal. It's me, it's not massive, I just get on with it and do it. I just don't stop, I just don't realise I'm busy."

She added that the real problem during the process of expanding the business is ensuring that the product remains the same, which has proven to be popular nationwide over the last four years.

Her distiller, Alex is coming on board at the business, and Charlotte is looking at bringing in more staff in an effort to expand the business further.

“We have lots up our sleeves for this amazing space which will all be revealed in good time,” Charlotte said. “We cannot wait to welcome you all.”