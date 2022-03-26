Wales Air Ambulance is launching the ‘Walk Wales 2022’ challenge, encouraging people to walk 100km (approximately 60 miles) in May to raise funds for the charity.
The annual Walk Wales campaign is open to people of all ages, and allows people to get their steps in during gardening, dog walking or even going up and down the stairs.
During the last two years, the campaign has raised £56,000.
Walkers who participate and raise £50 will receive a Walk Wales t-shirt, with those raising £150 or more receiving a medal.
Elin Murphy, events and partnership fundraiser, said: “The Wales Air Ambulance is delighted to give participants a chance to take part again in our Walk Wales event. Walk Wales has attracted people of all ages who wanted to get fit whilst raising funds for our charity. This year ,we’re asking our ‘walkers’ to Walk 100km in May.
“Walk Wales 2022 is a perfect fundraiser for everyone, including families, and you don’t have to even be in Wales to take part!
“Fundraisers, like this Walk Wales, will help our medics to continue to be there for the people of Wales 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
For more information on Walk Wales 2022 visit www.walesairambulance.com/walk-wales-2022
