POLICE and the fire service were called to a fire at a fish shop over the weekend.
An incident occurred at Laws Street Fish and Chip Shop, Pembroke Dock.
It is reported that the fire started on the chip cooking range.
Police closed the road while the fire service were in attendance for around 40 minutes.
A statement said: "Dyfed-Powys Police attended Laws Street, Pembroke Dock, at approximately 8.00pm on Saturday, March 19, to assist the fire service with an incident.
"Officers closed the road, allowing the fire service to safely deal with a fire at a property, before re-opening the road and leaving the scene at approximately 8.40pm."
Mid and West Wales Fire Service arrived on the scene at 7.56pm.
They said: "The fire was confined to the chip cooking range and extinguished by firefighters using a dry powder extinguisher, two breathing apparatus and thermal imaging camera.
"The fire service ventilated the property, using a positive pressure ventilation fan, and left the incident at 8.43pm."
