Staff at Hywel Dda University Health Board's hospitals could soon be forced off the roads as the cost of fuel continues to rocket.

This is the claim of NHS workers union UNISON, who this week called on the Welsh government to consider an immediate additional fuel allowance to any workers who find themselves out of pocket.

It’s estimated that NHS employees will face a rise in fuel costs of between £150 and £200 a month.

“Even if fuel costs were relatively stable, the HMRC mileage rates needs to be reviewed, as health workers are telling us this does not cover the real cost of motoring,” said Hugh McDyer, head of UNISON Cymru’s health department.

“There’s growing evidence that this fails to meet even the cost of fuel, let alone the daily wear and tear costs on their vehicles.”

The current standard rates in NHS Wales is 45p for up to 10,000 miles and 25P per mile for over 10,000, and this supposed to cover the total cost of motoring.

“All options need to be considered to address this matter as quickly as possible, otherwise there’s a real danger that staff will say they can no longer afford to use their cars for work,” added Hugh McDyer.

The union is now calling on NHS employers and the Welsh Government to consider an immediate additional fuel allowance for health workers who are out of pocket.

Mr McDyer’s concerns were echoed by Dawn Ward, chair of Unison Cymru.

“Community NHS staff are worst hit where they’re effectively subsidising the costs of fuel to be able to carry out their work,” she said.

“This will be the same for social care workers who often get even lower mileage rates for using their car for work in the local communities.”