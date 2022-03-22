A Pembrokeshire school has added the latest member of its team, Blue the dog, who will help support the development of student reading and empathy skills.

The Pembrokeshire Learning Centre in Neyland has brought in Blue the silver labrador, and he has already become very popular with staff and pupils.

Sian Williams, headteacher of the school, said: “We are delighted to have Blue as part of our school community.

"Pupils and staff have been including Blue in many activities and ensuring all his needs are met.”

Blue the dog

School dogs have proven to develop early reading skills, improve behaviour, attendance and academic confidence.

Furthermore, school dogs help increase student understanding of responsibility and develop empathy and nurturing skills.

“We have already seen the calming impact Blue has had within the centre,” said Sian.

“Learners have asked to speak with Blue if they have been upset and have conducted tours of the grounds to welcome him and familiarise him with the new environment.

"They’ve also been keen for Blue to accompany them on visits to the beach and welcomed him into many of their learning experiences.”

Blue, when he is older, will be trained as a therapy dog and a reading dog, which the Bark and Read programme run by the Kennel Club says will bring literacy benefits.

Blue enjoying a trip to the beach

A spokesperson from the programme said: “It’s been proven to help children develop literacy skills and build confidence, through both the calming effect the dogs' presence has on children, and the fact that the dog will listen to the children read without being judgemental or critical.

The Kennel Club added: “The dog provides comfort, encourages positive social behaviour, enhances self-esteem, motivates speech and inspires children to have fun and enjoy the experience of reading.”

Sian said pupils have really enjoyed welcoming Blue to the school and are looking forward to introducing him to more of Pembrokeshire in the spring and summer months.

“We hope that Blue will continue to assist pupils to develop empathetic skills and enjoy caring and being responsible for one another,” she added.