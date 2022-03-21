A man has died after getting into trouble in the Milford Haven Waterway early on the morning of Saturday, March 19.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Front Street in Pembroke Dock, where the 29-year-old man was airlifted to Morriston Hospital.

It has been confirmed that the man died.

Dyfed-Powys Police said they were not being treating the death as suspicious.

The police force, along with HM Coastguard, Welsh Ambulance Service and Wales Air Ambulance were all called to the scene at approximately 7am on the Saturday morning.

A spokesperson from Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a medical emergency at the waterfront in Pembroke Dock on Saturday 19 March at 7.04am.

“We attended with one rapid response vehicle, one emergency ambulance and the Wales Air Ambulance.

“One patient was taken by air to Morriston Hospital for further treatment.”

Wales Air Ambulance said: “Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident on Saturday morning (March 19, 2022) in the Pembroke Dock area.

“Our Dafen-based crew were mobile at 7.20am and arrived at the scene at 7.38am.

“Following critical care treatment from our consultant and critical care practitioner, we airlifted the patient to Morriston Hospital, leaving the scene at 8.49am and arriving at the hospital at 9.18am.

"Our involvement concluded at 10.29am.”

Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report from the coastguard at approximately 7am on Saturday, March 19, 2022, following welfare concerns for a male in the water near Front Street, Pembroke Dock.

“Officers attended with the ambulance service and the 29-year-old man was taken to hospital. Sadly, he later passed away. Next of kin are aware and the death is not being treated as suspicious.”