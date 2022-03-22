Cosmetics, soaps and bath bombs, which had not been safety tested, and were found to have ph levels that could be harmful, have been confiscated from a Pembrokeshire shop.
The toiletries were for sale at The Enchanted Tree, Dimond Street, Pembroke Dock, run by 39-year-old Peter Harrison.
Earlier this month Haverfordwest Magistrates Court heard that Harrison, trading at The Enchanted Tree, had contravened EU cosmetics safety regulation between March 28 2019 and July 9 2019.
Speaking after the case a spokesperson for Pembrokeshire County Council, which had applied for a forfeiture order, said:
“Despite being provided with three months to remove the items or provide the appropriate testing certification, Mr Harrison did not do so.”
The items were subsequently removed by council officers and tests on the items later found ‘ph levels that could be harmful’.
The council spokesperson said that the formal forfeiture order had been delayed by the Covid pandemic, which is why it had come to court nearly three years after the initial offences.
Magistrates granted the forfeiture order and ordered Harrison to pay £400 of costs to the council.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.