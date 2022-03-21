It's unlikely you will have to pass a camera checkpoint or give your name to a Stasi-type type guard as you enter an art gallery.

But that’s what happened to visitors at Narberth's Oriel Q Gallery on Friday March 18.

The gallery is hosting work by artists responding to the work of George Orwell, author of the world-renowned books Animal Farm and 1984.

Visitors walking around this collection of prints, posters, sculpture and paintings were monitored by these sinister, uniformed 'guards' taking notes, making phone calls, and keeping an eye on everyone`s every move as they paraded the gallery, very much in 'Big Brother is Watching You' style.

This was occasionally interrupted by a passage from one of Orwell's books, Coming Up for Air, either declaimed by an actor or as a menacing statement from one of the “guards”.

Gallery volunteer Susan Sands said: "Orwell's short life spawned several significant books; the most famous of which, 1984, written just before he died in 1950 at the age of 47.

"It is a warning against coercive control which has echoed through the ages, emerging once more right now in horrible, unbelievable reality as Putin tries to subjugate Ukraine, and in particular his attempts to brainwash his own people."

The opening of the exhibition welcomed Richard Blair, Orwell's adopted son, and Quentin Kopp, son of the writers platoon commander in the Spanish Civil War, and chairman of the Orwell Society.

Both emphasised to the audience the need to battle against influences designed to disguise the truth and gain control of people's minds.

The exhibition at the Oriel Q Gallery, 11 Market Street, Narberth SA67 7AX, is open from Wednesdays to Saturdays from 10am to 4pm, until Saturday April 23.

Website www.orielqnarberth.com. Telephone 01834 218894.

For further information contact the curator Glenn Ibbitson on 01559 370 276, see the website www.orielqnarberth.com or telephone 01834 218894.

Are you running an event and want people to know about it?

Then look no further. Take a look at our events page at westerntelegraph.co.uk/local-events/