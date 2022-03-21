Two Pembrokeshire music stars who fulfilled their dreams of working in the West End are giving a rare joint performance in the county this weekend.
Aaron Pryce-Lewis and Iestyn Griffiths, both former pupils of Sir Thomas Picton School, Haverfordwest, have remained best friends as they forged their musical careers.
With their paths crossing in Pembrokeshire, they decided to stage a concert on home ground and so will be in the magnificent setting of St Mary's Church, Tenby on Saturday, March 25, for a relaxed lunchtime performsnce featuring some of their favourite musical theatre songs.
Baritone Aaron, who graduated from the Royal College of Music in 2018, has enjoyed acclaim in many performances of Les Miserables, playing the Bishop of Digne and covering the role of Javert.
Keyboard maestro Iestyn - the co-founder of the West End Orchestra of Wales - graduated from Cardiff University with an MA Distinction in Piano Performance.
He is currently the assistant musical director on the Bat Out of Hell international tour.
Saturday's concert starts at 2pm and tickets, £12/£10 concessions, are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/t-nlnqgk
