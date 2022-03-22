It might be March, but panto is coming to a Pembrokeshire town… Oh yes it is.

FADDS pantomime had to delay its annual show at Fishguard’s Theatr Gwaun but it is back this week, with a five day run at Theatr Gwaun Fishguard.

This year’s panto is Robin Hood. Expect the usual mix of singing, dancing, jokes and high energy performances as Robin and his gang come to Pembrokeshire for a staycation.

Their stay is thrown into chaos however as the evil Sheriff of Nottingham's equally evil cousin; the Sheriff of Haverfordwest is causing mischief and trouble.

Enter witches Nipsy and Tutsi, who some say secretly odd job for Pembrokeshire County Council but only on weekends.

Some say the witches have amassed 18 speed points flying broomsticks over Picton Castle and some say Prince John wants to be six foot tall when he grows up.

To find out more you’ll have to come and see the show which has been two years in the making.

Tonight’s performance, at Theatr Gwaun at 7.30pm, is a fundraiser for the Ukraine with all ticket sales going to the cause. There will also be a raffle and quiz throughout the week with money raised through ticket sales to the Ukraine crisis.

Shows on Wednesday 23, Thursday 24 and Friday 25 are at 7.30pm. Saturday’s 2pm matinee is sold out and there are limited seats for the Saturday 7.30pm performance.

To buy tickets go to theatrgwaun.com.

Are you running an event and want people to know about it? Then look no further. Take a look at our events page at westerntelegraph.co.uk/local-events/