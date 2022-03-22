Letterston Buffs is helping to find ways to cope with the escalation in mental health problems since the first lockdown, by raising money for Pembrokeshire charities targeting mental health.
The number of people experiencing mental health problems continues to increase. Mind, the mental health charity, found that 65 per cent of adults and more than 68 per cent of young people with mental health problems said their mental health had got worse since the first national lockdown.
RAOB (the Buffs) Cleddau Lodge in Letterston is one group that has been helping to do something about this.
The Buffs have been raising much-needed funds for local mental health organisations by holding quiz nights and raffles throughout the year as well as aTurkey Bingo last Christmas.
Thanks to the support of Letterston residents, coupled with the dedication of their members, the group has been able to donate over £100,000 to various charities in the last 10 years.
Mind Pembrokeshire the local mental health charity, with its drop-in based in Haverfordwest recently received £3,000.
This will be used to provide six-week courses giving young people aged 11-18 years old the skills to understand, protect and improve their mental health.
The Buffs also donated £1,000 to Get The Boys A Lift, which will be used to provide counselling for locals needing talking therapy.
