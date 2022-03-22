Another Pembrokeshire primary school has partially closed today (Tuesday, March 22), due to further staff shortages.

Holy Name Catholic Primary School in Fishguard has returned to a ‘partially closed’ status today, as it had done for a period last week.

The primary school will be partially closed because of the school’s staff shortages, both today and tomorrow.

Pembrokeshire County Council said: “Classes Four and Five will be closed Tuesday, March 22 and Wednesday, March 23, due to staffing shortages.

“Work will be shared for pupils to complete in the online Google classroom.

"We hope to be able to reopen the classes on Thursday, but will update you if there is any change to this.”

Haverfordwest High VC School, Mary Immaculate School and Spittal Church in Wales VC School are also partially closed, as they were yesterday (March 21).

The county council said about Haverfordwest High VC School: “Apologies, but we are closed to year 9 today due to staff illness.”

Concerning Mary Immaculate School, it said: “Nursery and Reception will be online learning tomorrow (March 22) due to staff shortages.”

And on Spittal Church in Wales VC School: “Skrinkle Haven and Cwm-yr-Eglwys classes will be closed to pupils and distance learning provided.”

Roch Community School, however, has returned to a ‘fully open’ status.

The county council said about the closures: “The overall position in relation to staff and learner absences in schools in the county has improved over the course of the term.

"Pembrokeshire’s school attendance in the first week of March was the highest in Wales.

“However, issues are still arising in a small number of localities, which are affecting some schools.

"Finding supply staff to cover absences is often very challenging.

"Schools only close where there is no other option, and do everything possible to reopen as soon as they can.”