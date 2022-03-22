A GIN company in Pembrokeshire keeps on rising.

The Pembrokeshire Gin Company has announced it is moving to a new premises in an exciting step in its expansion.

The company is moving from its home in Tenby to Old Market Hall, Pembroke Dock.

Director and owner Charlotte Clark announced the news on Facebook saying the Grade II listed building is about to go through a 'wonderful transformation'.

"We thought we’d keep the good news coming today! We can finally share with you that we will be moving to a brand new HQ!

"The gorgeous Grade II listed Old Market Hall in Pembroke Dock (formerly Y Gegin), is set to go through a wonderful transformation over the next few months, as it becomes the home of Pembrokeshire Gin Co."

Pembrokeshire Gin Company was established just under four years ago and has become one of the most awarded Welsh gins on the market.

It has three speciality gins under its belt with one of their signature gins, rosemary & citrus, having won awards including ‘Best in Wales 2020’, and a Gold Medal at the 2021 Gin Masters.

More recently, in early 2022, their newest edition - Navy Strength Gin (at 57%Abv) - was Awarded ‘Best Navy Gin in Wales’ at The World Gin Awards. It will now go forward to compete with all other country winners in this competition for the title of ‘Best Navy Gin in the World’.

Charlotte finished the company's latest announcment by not giving too much away, but saying the move will create lots of exciting opportunity.

"We have lots up our sleeves for this amazing space which will all be revealed in good time.

"We cannot wait to welcome you all."