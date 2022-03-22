Dyfed-Powys Police officers attended a two-vehicle crash in Milford Haven over the weekend, which happened between a car and a motorcycle.
The crash took place in the Steynton area of the town at approximately 6pm on the evening of Sunday, March 20.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: “A car had collided with a motorcycle, resulting in suspected minor injuries for the motorcycle rider.
“The road was closed to allow for officers to safely deal with the incident, before being cleared and reopened at approximately 7pm.”
