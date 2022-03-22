After employing a security guard for the past two years, after ‘the actions of a few individuals’ posed danger to visitors of a popular Pembrokeshire beach, the national park has announced new, more extreme measures this year.

For the past two seasons a guard from Diogel Security has been on duty at the slip at Freshwater East to stop people launching personal watercraft at peak hours.

The guard was instated in 2020 after reports of dangerous activity by watercraft users on this busy popular beach.

However, this year the slip will be completely closed to members of the public from April through to September.

A Pembrokeshire Coast National Park spokesperson said that the slip closure follows ‘years of widespread concern about safety for all water users in the area’.

The barrier at the top of the slipway, which is owned by the park authority, will be locked and access will only be provided to the Freshwater East Boatmen and Fishermen’s Club, the emergency services, and for essential work such as beach cleaning.

The barrier will remain locked between April 4 and 30 September 30.

National Park Authority Chief Executive, Tegryn Jones said the changes had been made after consultation with stakeholders and followed widespread concern among locals, visitors and public bodies.

“Each step has been taken with the safety of beach users in mind and to ensure people with vessels such as personal water craft use more suitable locations, such as the Milford Haven Waterway,” he added.

Pedestrian access has been widened and improved to one side of the slipway barrier so that the public can still make use of the slipway on foot and for hand launching of small craft such as kayaks.

There is space near the top of the slipway for one vehicle to stop and unload. Once unloaded vehicles must be removed and parked in the car park.

Key-holders will continue to be able to park vehicles and trailers on the beach, to the south (right) of the slipway while they are on the water in their boat or craft.

For more information email info@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk or call 01646 624800