Hywel Dda University Health Board has reminded the people of Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire that ‘Covid-19 has not gone away,’ despite restrictions lifting on Monday, March 28.
The three counties in the region are seeing an increasing number of cases, resulting in more Covid-19 patients in hospitals, higher demands on primary and community teams, and challenges in staffing.
The health board is rescheduling a small amount of planned care, to ensure critical services are maintained.
Urgent and emergency services will continue to run, along with other scheduled appointments, for which people may need to wait longer than expected.
The health board’s director of operations, Andrew Carruthers, said: “We are doing all we can to ensure we support teams on the ground to continue to provide critical services in challenging circumstances.
“This means we are rescheduling a very small number of operations. We are also making some adjustments to staffing where there are challenges in particular teams, so that we can provide as much support as possible where it is needed most.
“The general public can help the NHS in many ways. Essentially everything you do to reduce the spread of transmission and use NHS services responsibly helps us to help you.”
- If unwell and it is not a medical emergency, people could be seen and treated quicker at your local pharmacy or minor injury/walk-in service.
- If unsure what help you may need, use the 111 symptom checker in the first instance - https://111.wales.nhs.uk/selfassessments/ - or call 111
- In a medical emergency, dial 999
- If showing Covid-19 symptoms, stay at home and take a test. If positive, isolate for a minimum of five days, take an LFD test on days five and six and if both are negative you can leave isolation, otherwise isolation ends after 10 days.
- Patients are being asked (even if they do not have symptoms) to take an LFD test before travelling to any health board facilities
- Hospital visiting is on a limited basis with prior agreement. Phone the ward first to agree
- At hospital, observe social distancing, wear a face covering and wash hands frequently
