A community project is benefiting from a UK Community Renewal Fund by leading a series of walks around a Pembrokeshire town in an effort to engage with the community.
Pembroke Town Walls Trust, managed by Pembrokeshire County Council, is leading the walks as part of its project to plan the long-term restoration and management of the town’s medieval walls.
After a group from Saundersfoot requested a walk, Howard Rudge, trustee of the Pembroke Town Walls Trust and historian at Pembroke Castle, led the first walk along Main Street and the north walls.
June Howells from the group said: “Many of us are local, but his breadth of knowledge was astonishing, and as impressive as it was fascinating. We particularly enjoyed hearing about individual houses and their residents in by-gone times, and of Oliver Cromwell's attempts to take the town in the Civil War.
“Our guide certainly brought the past to life - in technicolour! What an asset he is to the Castle and the town - long may his guiding continue.”
The walk ended by the statue of Henry VII on the site of the former Pembroke Mill on Pembroke Mill Bridge.
Further walks are planned over the coming three month. For more information go to our website www.pembroketownwallstrust.org.uk
