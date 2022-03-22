When the manager of Fishguard CK supermarket was handed a mysterious package on May 10, 2021, his suspicions were instantly aroused by the curious smell that was emanating from it.
Police were summoned and, upon opening the package, found that it contained packets of sweets and 26.07 grammes of cannabis.
The parcel had been addressed to Maximus Goldsworth, aged 20, of West Street, Fishguard and Goldsworth admitted the charge of attempting to purchase and possess the illegal Class B drug when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates.
His solicitor, Mr Andrew Isaac, described Goldsworth’s attempts to buy the drugs online as ‘foolhardy’.
For the offence he was granted a conditional discharge for 12 months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and £22 surcharge.
