A MAN from Pembroke Dock accused of a string of child sex offences was released on conditional bail after appearing in court today, Tuesday March 22.
David Roberts, of Penfro Place, Park Street, Pembroke Dock, appeared at Swansea Crown Court for plea and trial preparation.
Fifty-eight-year-old Roberts is accused of a series of sexual offences committed against a child under 13.
He is also accused of committing sexual offences against a child aged 13 to 15 years of age.
Roberts pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2004 and 2011.
The periods noted are between September 15, 2004 to September 14, 2007; September 15, 2007 to September 14, 2010; September 15, 2010 to January 31, 2011; and September 15, 2010 to September 14 2011.
Roberts' condition for bail was that he is to have no unsupervised contact with a child under the age of 16.
His trial is set for October 10 at Swansea Crown Court.
