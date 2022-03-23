Young people in Pembrokeshire with alternative learning needs have been participating in a new training project across the county called ‘Drive.’
The project, which stands for 'develop, recruit, insport, volunteers, effectively,' has been taking part in several schools including Portfield School, Haverfordwest High VC School, Milford Haven School and the Pembrokeshire Learning Centre.
The project is a partnership between Sport Pembrokeshire, Pembrokeshire secondary schools, Pembrokeshire College and Disability Sport Wales.
The aim of the course is to develop the confidence and leadership skills of the young people, and to support them volunteering with local clubs as part of the Young Ambassador programme.
Dan Bellis, the active young people officer at Haverfordwest High VC School, said: “The training has been very beneficial to all the participants.
"They have really developed their confidence and leadership skills, the hope now is that some of the participants will volunteer at extra-curricular sports clubs with active young people officers as a result of the training.”
