There have been 518 new Covid-19 cases and one Covid-related death recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area by Public Health Wales, according to the latest figures.

PHW figures for today (Tuesday, March 22) state there were 263 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 166 in Pembrokeshire and 89 in Ceredigion since the last report.

The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 83,038 – 46,299 in Carmarthenshire, 25,017 in Pembrokeshire and 12,240 in Ceredigion.

Data on a Monday is for a 24-hour period up to 9am Friday, and data on a Tuesday is for the 72 hours up to 9am Monday.

Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people do not have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.

There was one new Covid-related death recorded in the Hywel Dda area and the total now stands at 717 throughout the pandemic.

In total, 4,909 new cases of coronavirus and five new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 845,179 cases and 7,075 deaths.

There have been 20,978 tests done across the country since the last report.

Across Wales 2,525,768 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,396,378 have had their second dose.

‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,929,743 people and 62,761 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.