A Narberth company director who drove his £38,000 BMW X5 whilst over eight times the legal drug-drive limit has been ordered off the roads for 18 months.

Jack Cooper of Panteg Uchaf, Narberth, pleaded guilty to three charges of driving whilst over the legal drug limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates today (Tuesday).

The court heard that in the early hours of October 15, Cooper, 39, was stopped by police at Penblewin.

Realising that he was clearly under the influence of drugs, he was arrested and taken to Haverfordwest police station for further testing.

There he gave readings of 483 mcg of Benzoylecgonine (legal limit 50), 22 mcg of cocaine (legal limit 10) and 16 mcg of Delta-9 cannabis (legal limit 2).

But according to Cooper’s solicitor Mr Colin Taylor, it was the car that led to his appearance in court, not his driving.

“His driving was impeccable,” said Mr Taylor. “But in this instance, it was the car that was the problem.

"It was a rather expensive black BMW that costs in the region of £38,000 and it drew attention.”

Mr Taylor went on to describe Cooper as a ‘petrol head’.

“He’s a company director, married, with two young children and another on the way. Cars are his only treat.”

Mr Taylor said that at the time of the offence Cooper was under considerable stress as he had recently bought his former business partner out of their garage business.

“This has resulted in some considerable borrowing and some very substantial monthly loan repayments and naturally this has caused him some worry.

"But he now realises that there’s more to life than having expensive cars.

"The BMW has gone, because he knows that today he’s going to be disqualified.”

Magistrates disqualified Cooper for 18 months for each of the three offences, however each ban will run concurrently.

For driving with cocaine he was fined £737, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £74 surcharge.