WALES’ health minister Eluned Morgan has been banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding.

Ms Morgan, 54, was caught by a manned speed camera speeding in the 30mph zone of the A525 on June 17 last year.

She admitted speeding, and was fined £800 at Mold Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 16.

The minister was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and an £80 surcharge.

She was also banned from driving for six months, due to accumulating too many penalty points.

In a statement, Ms Morgan said: “I have pleaded guilty to a charge of speeding and fully accept the punishment of the court.

“This is not something I am proud of and I apologise unreservedly.”