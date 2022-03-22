A rigger steel erector who threatened to ‘whip someone’s arse’ with a samurai sword has been ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Michael Bolton, 63, of Lawrenny Road, Cresselly, pleaded guilty to the charge of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates.

The court heard that on the afternoon of February 27, police saw Bolton get out of a taxi at a property in Pembroke brandishing a samurai sword.

“He said he was going to smack someone with it,” said Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan, “and ‘whip his arse’ rather than use it as a sword.”

Bolton’s threats stemmed from a phone call he’d received earlier that afternoon from his 13-year-old grandson, saying that his mother had been run over by her partner and was in A&E.

“Police were already at the property dealing with the partner and this was when they saw my client get out of the taxi,” said Bolton’s solicitor, Mr David Wheel.

“The sword was a fake samurai with no cutting edge, and he thought of it more as a stick to strike rather than a weapon to cut.”

Mr Wheel added that his client has consistently shown remorse for the offence.

“His actions that day were in response to wanting to protect his daughter,” he said.

This was echoed by probation officer Julie Norman.

“Because of what had happened earlier that afternoon he got angry and lost it,” she said.

“He picked up the offensive weapon and got a taxi to where his daughter was living, but by the time he got there, he’d calmed down.”

For the offence Bolton was subjected to a 12 month community order during which he has to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work in the community. He also has to pay £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.