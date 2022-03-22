Dyfed-Powys Police has published guidance to owners of heating oil supplies, amid a recent rise in the number of oil thefts.
Police officers are reminding residents to protect their supplies to prevent thefts from storage tanks.
"The force published a list of steps which people can take to prevent being a victim of theft," said a police statement.
"Frequently check oil levels. Consider installing a tank alarm, which alert owners of sudden changes in fuel levels.
"Keep your levels low and the same when refilling, and speak to your supplier with regards to a more frequent but smaller delivery.
"If you have a plastic tank, consider erecting fencing around it with one end hinged and locked for filling purposes, and if you have a steel tank, then fit a quality anti-cut close-shackled padlock.
"If you have outside security lighting, then please ensure that the system works and that the light sensors have been adjusted correctly to detect movement, and onsider installing CCTV."
Suspicious activity can be reported to the police either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
