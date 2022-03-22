KILGETTY upset the odds to beat Carew 4-2 in the first semi-final of the Pembrokeshire Senior Cup.

At one point Kilgetty were 4-1 up through a double each from Oscar Miles and Lloyd Hughes. Adam Muskett netted twice for Carew.

"Thank you everybody for the good lucks tonight,” said Kilgetty AFC boss Rob Beynon. “It's amazing the achievement we’ve made.

“We have come a long way in five years. It’s a massive achievement to reach a Senior Cup Final, especially being a division two team, massive!

“Thank you to the players who week in week out put the effort in. Thank you all for your support!”

Photos supplied by James North Cleddau Financial Services Ltd

Kilgetty AFC sprung a shock and progressed

Match Report by Tom Pritchard

Division two Kilgetty scored three second-half goals in as many minutes to produce an upset and beat division one high-flyers Carew 4-2 in the semi-finals of the Senior Cup on Monday night.

The Rooks, who went into the game as favourites, had led 1-0 early on through Adam Muskett, before Lloyd Hughes equalised not long after.

The game was in the balance for large periods until a scarcely believable three-minute blitz saw Kilgetty take full control and ultimately clinch their spot in next month’s final.

Muskett pulled a goal back for the Rooks late on, but it wasn’t enough as they were left to rue earlier missed opportunities and a defensive lapse which cost them dearly.

As expected, Carew had started on the front foot, and went ahead when a ball into the area picked out Muskett, who slotted past Ben Evans and into the bottom right corner for his 29th goal of the season in all competitions.

Kilgetty responded well, however, and they found an equaliser not long after when Evans’ in-swinging corner went all the way into the net, taking a slight touch off goalkeeper James Harries on its path to goal.

Just before half-time, the Rooks had a great chance to retake the lead when Zac Rowell's ball across goal rolled into the path of the onrushing Spencer Williams, but his shot from inside the area was blocked by the Kilgetty defence to keep the score level.

Carew were the favourites and battled hard

Second half

Carew nearly caught Kilgetty napping three minutes after the restart when Sonny Phillips’ cross almost found the head of Muskett, but goalkeeper Evans did just enough to put him off as the ball went behind for a corner.

The Rooks’ golden opportunity to retake the lead came when Rowell’s ball into the area from the right side picked out an unmarked Muskett, who took a touch before volleying at goal from a matter of yards out, but his effort somehow came back off the crossbar and was eventually cleared to safety.

The striker was made to rue this missed opportunity, as the game was turned completely on its head in a crazy three-minute period.

Nights like tonight make it all worthwhile. What game! What a result???!



Now on to the final ⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/W4ER1QKcE3 — Kilgetty AFC (@KilgettyAFC) March 21, 2022

Firstly, Carew gave away a free-kick just outside the area, which Evans curled wonderfully around the wall and into the left corner to put Kilgetty 2-1 ahead.

Then, just a minute later, Evans sprinted into the area before taking the ball around Harries and attempting to find the net from a tight angle.

He didn’t get enough power on the shot, but the ball eventually found its way through to substitute Oscar Miles who was faced with an empty net and applied the finishing touch with a back-heeled effort to double his team’s advantage.

Incredibly, it was 4-1 just two minutes later. The influential Evans was involved once more when his free-kick - this time too far out for him to shoot on goal - picked out Miles at the far post, and the youngster capped off a dream couple of minutes with a composed finish from close range to all but end the contest.

Carew did pull a goal back when Phillips’ ball in from the left side picked out the unmarked Muskett, who made no mistake with his header to make it 4-2 with 10' left to play, as he brought up his 30th goal of a stellar campaign.

This was as good as it got for the Rooks though, as Kilgetty celebrated a famous victory in front of a very healthy crowd at the Bridge Meadow Stadium, keeping alive their dream of a league and cup double.

Second semi-final: Neyland vs Hakin United, Bridge Meadow Stadium, March 30 (final, April 30).

Fair Trade In Football Campaign www.fairtradeinfootball.com