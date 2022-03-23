Fresh concerns have been raised over the availability of dentists across west Wales, with a report on the issue being given to Health Minister Eluned Morgan.
Many areas are experiencing very long waiting times, and for residents to register with NHS dentists.
One resident was unable to get an appointment with a dentist for three years, despite having a broken tooth.
Senedd member for Mid and West Wales, Jane Dodds MS, has drawn up a report on the issue, and has handed it over to Ms Morgan.
The leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats said: “The findings of my report unfortunately confirm that many people across the region are unable to access the treatment they need and are entitled to.
“We need urgent action to help recruit new dentists across the region to bring NHS waiting lists down.
“I was happy to hear from the Health Minster Eluned Morgan when I handed my report over last week that she will continue to work on the issue and consider the findings and recommendations of my report.
“Good dental care is absolutely vital, and we cannot go on with large parts of Mid and West Wales unable to access the services they deserve.”
