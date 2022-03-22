A burglary has taken place at an industrial site in Pembrokeshire, with computer equipment found damaged outside the property.
It happened at an site at Black Bridge in Milford Haven sometime overnight between Monday, March 21 and Tuesday, March 22, although nothing is believed to have been taken from the property.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers are currently investigating the burglary.
A spokesperson from the force said: “Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
“If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
“Quote reference: DP-20220322-051.
“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”
