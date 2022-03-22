KILGETTY AFC beat Carew AFC and the odds to reach the final of the Pembrokeshire AFL Senior Cup.
A double each from Lloyd Hughes and Oscar Miles were enough to cancel out in-form Adam Muskett's brace and leave the final score 4-2.
Report by Sharron Hardwick
Kilgetty AFC Men's First Team secured their place in the final of the Manderwood Pembrokeshire AFL Senior Cup, beating Carew AFC 4 - 2 in the Semi Final this week.
Second division leaders, Kilgetty AFC, faced third place league one Carew AFC at a busy Haverfordwest County Bridge Meadow Stadium.
In-form Kilgetty looked a little nervous warming up in contrast to confident opponents Carew AFC.
As the game kicked off Kilgetty stood their ground with solid defending, but despite this, the opening goal came from Carew's Adam Muskett. Kilgetty soon hit back on 25’ with Lloyd Hughes' corner whipped straight into the goal, making the sides even at half time.
Kilgetty stepped out in the second half with renewed confidence, with the cross bar denying a second goal. Carew kept pushing forward too. It was end to end, concluding with a thrilling four goals in the final 15 minutes.
Kilgetty ignited as number 7 Hughes struck again, scoring his second goal on 76’. The 16-year-old Kilgetty super substitute Oscar Miles, netted 2 goals 77’ and 79’, triggering absolute scenes from Kilgetty fans!
Carew didn’t give up, Muskett pulled back his second goal on the 80’.
Kilgetty AFC manager Rob Beynon, like all of Kilgetty AFC, was delighted with his team’s performance.
"Thank you everybody for the good lucks tonight," said Beynon. "It's amazing the achievement we’ve made.
"We have come a long way in five years, massive achievement to reach a Senior Cup Final, especially being a division two team, massive! Thank you to the players who week in week out put the effort in. Long way to go on all fronts. Thank you all for your support!"
