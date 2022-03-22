Hakin motorist Craig Walters, 26, has been disqualified from driving for 36 months after pleading guilty to a charge of driving his Ford Focus whilst under the influence of drugs.
Walters, of Glebelands, Hakin, was stopped by police on Dredgeman’s Hill on the afternoon of November 8 following a report from a member of the public that he had been consuming illegal drugs.
A test found that he had 6.7mcg of Delta-9 cannabis in his system; the legal limit is 2.
In 2018 Walters was convicted of a similar offence of drug-driving.
This week he was disqualified for a further 36 months and ordered to pay a £120 fine. He must also pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
