A 24-year-old Monkton man accused of possessing cocaine with intent to supply has been sent to Swansea Crown Court for hearing.
Magistrates this week declined jurisdiction in the case of Nathan Walker of Colley Court, Monkton and adjourned the matter to March 29.
The defendant is accused of possessing 13.2g of cocaine with intent to supply.
He was released on unconditional bail.
