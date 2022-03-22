A pensioner who exposed his genitals on Tenby’s Castle Beach before masturbating in front of families with children is to appear before magistrates for sentence.

Roger Hillier, 67, of Warell Crescent, Pembroke Dock pleaded guilty to the charge of intentionally exposing himself when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates today on Tuesday (March 22).

Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told magistrates that the offence took place at around 3.20pm on July 27.

“Two adults saw him lying on the beach not far away from them and he was clearly masturbating,” she said.

“It went on for some time, until someone eventually had to ask him to leave the beach.”

Hillier was later found by police in the town centre and subsequently arrested and charged with the offence.

He was represented in court by Mr Michael Kelleher.

“This happened on a sunny day and my client was lying on the rock and was half asleep when this happened,” he said.

“Two people complained to him and he immediately left the beach.”

Mr Kelleher went on to say that when interviewed by police, Hillier fully accepted that his behaviour on the beach would have affected the people around him.

“It’s a very unfortunate matter and he’ll be very careful not to let this happen again,” added Mr Kelleher.

Magistrates adjourned the matter until April 11 for probation reports to be prepared.

Hillier was released on conditional bail, the condition being that he fully co-operates with the probation service.