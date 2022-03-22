In celebration of the Queen's platinum jubilee, pubs are set to stay open until 1am, the government has announced.
The proposal shows that all venues in England and Wales will be allowed to extend their operating hours from 11pm to 1am.
But only for Thursday, June 2, Friday, June 3, and Saturday 4 June. After the three days have passed pubs will close at 11pm again.
The minister for policing, Kit Malthouse said today that the government wants to relax pub closing times under Section 172 of the Licensing Act 2003.
This act permits extended hours during times of local, national, or international significance, he also added that an impact assessment is also being prepared.
The new plan comes as part of the four-day bank holiday weekend that will mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen's accession to the throne.
Home secretary, Priti Patel first announced the news of the pub proposal in December, after praising the Queen's "utmost dignity, steadfastness, and resolve throughout her remarkable reign”.
In the past pubs have previously been granted extended hours including the Queen's 90th birthday in 2016 and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding in 2011.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.