Liam Payne, Harry Redknapp and Alex Booker will all feature in this year’s Soccer Aid.

Former One Direction singer Payne will captain England for the match, with Robbie Williams performing Angels at half time.

Soccer Aid, the world’s biggest celebrity football match, is returning in June to raise money for the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef).

Soccer Aid tickets will go on sale today, Tuesday, March 22, at 8am.

Since its creation in 2006 Soccer Aid has raised more than £60 million for the humanitarian organisation, which helps to provide aid to children worldwide.

What is Soccer Aid 2022?





The match between England and the Soccer Aid World XI will feature a variety of recognisable faces including debuts from Alex Brooker, Lucien Laviscount and Arsène Wenger.

Payne, 28, said: “It doesn’t get much better than captaining England in Soccer Aid while fundraising for Unicef.

“I can’t believe I get to run out onto the pitch with some of my heroes all while raising money for such a great cause. To be given the captain’s armband is a real honour and I’m determined to lead us to victory.”

When and where is Soccer Aid 2022?





Soccer Aid 2022 will take place at The London Stadium on June 12.

The match will also air live on ITV and STV.

Soccer Aid 2022 line-up

Soccer Aid 2022 will see the return of Usain Bolt as captain of Soccer Aid World XI FC, with the Jamaican returning to London 10 years on from his gold medal wins at London 2012.

Martin Compston, Mo Gilligan, Harry Redknapp, Gary Neville, Fara Williams, Chunkz and Dermot O’Leary will also make their return to the pitch.

Maya Jama and Alex Scott will once again present the charity match, which will take place at the London Stadium at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford.

During half-time Soccer Aid co-creator Williams, 48, will perform his 1997 hit ballad Angels.

Wenger, 72, will manage Soccer Aid World XI FC as Redknapp, 75, moves over to manage the Three Lions, taking last year’s star player Tom Grennan with him.

How to get tickets for Soccer Aid 2022

Soccer Aid tickets will go on sale today, Tuesday, March 22, at 8am.

For more information, visit the Soccer Aid website.