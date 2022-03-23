Today, March 23, marks two years since the first UK-wide lockdown was announced after the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

To commemorate the date, a National Day of Reflection is being held by the Marie Curie charity.

Marie Curie is urging people to come together to remember the lives of those lost to Covid-19, and support the millions of people across the UK who are grieving – as figures reveal the extent of the toll in Pembrokeshire.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that in Pembrokeshire, 264 deaths involving Covid-19 had been provisionally registered up to March 12.

Of these, 221 were in hospitals and 27 in care homes and 15 in private homes.

There was also one death elsewhere.

It means deaths outside hospital settings accounted for 16 per cent of the overall toll.

The figures include deaths that occurred up to March 4, which were registered up to eight days later.

ONS data is based on where Covid-19 is mentioned anywhere on the death certificate.

The deadliest week of the pandemic so far came in the seven days to February 5, 2021, when 15 people lost their lives in Pembrokeshire.

The deaths in the area were among 9,773 registered across Wales up to March 12.

In Carmarthenshire, ONS figures show 614 deaths registered which involved Covid-19, while in Ceredigion, the total was 109.

Claire Collins, Marie Curie's bereavement coordinator, said coming together for the National Day of Reflection is a way to "reflect on our collective losses in a mindful way".

She added: "There are still millions of people living with the deep trauma of losing a loved one during the last two years and we hope everyone finds comfort and embraces the day, whether you have had a close bereavement or not."

A minute's silence will be held at midday today to commemorate the day, and people are being encouraged to shine a light at 8pm or display flowers in their window to show support.

To find out more, go to https://www.mariecurie.org.uk/get-involved/day-of-reflection/for-individuals