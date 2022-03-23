Four Pembrokeshire schools remain partially closed today (Wednesday, March 23) due to Covid-related staff shortages and staff illnesses.
The same four schools as yesterday (Tuesday, March 22) remain partially closed in the county, including Haverfordwest High VC School, Mary Immaculate School, Spittal Church in Wales VC School and Holy Name Catholic Primary School
A spokesperson from the county council said: “The staff shortages are mostly due to Covid and the lack of availability of school staff.
“We are waiting further detail from Welsh government on the transition following March 28, assuming that it goes ahead.”
Holy Name Catholic Primary School in Fishguard remains closed. About the closure, the county council said: “Work will be shared for pupils to complete in the online Google classroom.
“We hope to be able to reopen the classes on Thursday but will update you if there is any change to this.”
About Mary Immaculate School in Haverfordwest today, the authority commented: “Nursery and Reception will be online learning. More details will be sent to parents via the usual channels.
“Both classes will reopen as normal to all pupils on Thursday (24.3.22).”
And with regard Spittal Church in Wales VC School: “Cwm yr Eglwys class is closed and distance learning will be provided.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.