WITH the cost of living is likely to be at the top of the chancellor's agenda for the spring statement on Wednesday, petrol prices have continued to increase to an all-time high in Pembrokeshire.

The average UK price of petrol has shot up to 165.37p a litre, an increase of more than 55% in the last two years.

Diesel has also risen by a similar proportion to 177.47p per litre, according to figures compiled by the government.

As a result, the average tank of fuel now costs almost £90, up by about £33 compared to May 2020.

According to the latest statistics from PetrolPrices, Siop y Ffrydiau near Crymych on the A478 is offering one of lowest prices for unleaded fuel in the county, at a cost of 155.9p per litre for unleaded fuel.

Prices for unleaded, however, are still on the increase.

In Haverfordwest, Tesco has risen its price to 168.9p, while Morrisons has also risen to 167.9p, the same price as the Texaco garage on the outskirts on the town.

The price for unleaded fuel at the stations in Milford Haven have stayed the same (163.9p at Texaco and 167.9p in Tesco), while the nearby BP garage in Johnston is reported to be at 167.9p.

Prices in Tenby are 164.9p at Kiln Park and 169.9p at Fiveways Garage.

Asda in Pembroke Dock is charging 163.3p, while the nearby Tesco has increased its price per litre of unleaded by 3p to 164.9p.

One of the most expensive price for unleaded in the county is 171.9p per litre, which can be found at both Pentlepoir Services and Texaco in St Davids.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak was under pressure today to cut tax on fuel in his Spring Statement (Wednesday, 23 March).

RAC, the car breakdown and insurance firm, has welcomed a potential 5p cut in fuel duty, but added the measure "may not be deep enough to make a real difference".

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: "Ensuring all drivers fairly and fully benefit from the fuel duty cut depends entirely on retailers reducing their prices and not using it as an opportunity to take a greater profit on every litre they sell.

"On the other hand, reducing VAT, which is a tax on a tax, prevents this from happening and would guarantee drivers benefit fully."