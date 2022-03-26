Newport Links Ladies section is running free Pitching, Putting and Prosecco taster sessions next month.

The free sessions will run on Sunday April 10 from 3 to 5 pm and on April 12 between 5.30 and 7.30 pm.

The sessions are the start of a programme for women who are new to golf or would like to returning to the game.

“You don’t have to be particularly sporty or extra fit,” said a club spokesperson. “Golf can be taken at a pace which suits each individual.”

A series of follow up activities, all at a reduced rate, has been devised, for newcomers to gain experience, to meet some of the club’s friendly female members and to have a thoroughly good time.

The club’s professional coach will be responsible for coaching small groups, ably supported by members, who will be on hand to answer questions and guide newcomers in appropriate activities.

Anyone wanting to continue with golf will be able to go out on the course with some of the members (at very appealing rates).

For any newcomers who want to continue playing, a very attractive trial membership scheme has been agreed with management.

Anyone up for a new experience – or re-igniting a past one, is very welcome at one of the starter sessions at Newport Links Golf Club.

If you have queries, please contact the club on 01239 820244.